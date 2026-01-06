Residents are being warned about a persistent email scam involving fake pleas for help, the Isle of Man Constabulary has said.
Police said the scam involves emails that mention throat pain, laryngitis or being unable to speak. The messages typically claim the sender is unwell and cannot talk on the phone, before urgently asking the recipient for a favour.
Anyone who responds is then asked to buy gift cards on the sender’s behalf. Officers have stressed that these emails are not genuine and that requests to buy gift cards by email, text message or phone call are always a scam.
The constabulary said many residents with Manx.net email accounts are being targeted by phishing emails, which trick users into revealing their passwords. Once attackers gain access, they can fully compromise the account and send further scam messages from an address that appears familiar and trustworthy.
This means recipients may believe the request is coming from someone they know, increasing the risk of falling victim. Police are urging the public to read unexpected emails carefully and to be suspicious of any message asking for help, money or gift cards, even if it appears to come from a known contact.
People are advised to disregard such messages and avoid replying, clicking links or providing any personal information. Changing passwords and enabling additional security measures can also help reduce the risk of accounts being compromised.
The constabulary is also encouraging residents to share the warning with others, particularly those who may be more vulnerable to scams. Officers said it is especially important to reach people who do not use social media and may not otherwise see the alert.
Police said a quick phone call, text message or face-to-face conversation with friends, family members or neighbours could make all the difference in preventing someone from becoming a victim of fraud.