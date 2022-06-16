Airport is open again

Roads around the airport were shut this morning ( Callum Staley )

The airport opened again at 11am.

It had been closed as emergency services dealt with a suspicious package.

The police had said all flights in and out of Ronaldsway had been cancelled.

However, that information has now changed.

People due to fly must now check with airlines about their flights.

The airport says the following flights have been cancelled:

Departures :

LM671, LM681, LM693, LM637

Arrivals:

LM672, LM694, LM638

EZY852 delayed to 12.50 at present.

The police have said that the airport was closed after a suspicious item was identified in the baggage checking area.

Whilst this item was assessed the airport had to be shut down due to airport safety protocols.

Emergency services then attended to assist with the evacuation.

Checks indicated that the issue was caused by a security alert on a baggage scanning machine being activated.

The police have thanked the public for their patience and understanding.