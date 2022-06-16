Emergency services dealing with suspicious package at the airport
Thursday 16th June 2022 8:02 am
Exterior of Ronaldsway Airport Ballasalla. (IOM Newspapers. )
Raods near the airport are currently shut.
Emergency Services are currently dealing with a suspicious package at Ronaldsway Airport.
Police are asking people to avoid the area and not to travel to the airport.
Bus services have been disrupted.
There is no access to Derbyhaven.
Social media reports suggest that the airport has been evacuated.
Access to King William’s College is via Castletown and the rear entrance.
