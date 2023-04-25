Plans have been put on hold for changes to airport parking charges.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas told Tynwald this morning that the changes that would have seen free parking applied to only 15 minutes would not be going ahead for now.
The shake-up would have meant that it would cost you at least £3 if you wanted to park for longer than 15 minutes. The long-stay car park was going to be rebranded as ‘seasonal parking’ for which the only payment option is £120 for as much use as you wish over 90 days.
The new prices were set to be brought in as a 12-month trial at the start of May.
Mr Thomas said: 'People won't be paying more from May 1.'
He added that the statutory notice period of 14 days took place and it has now been decided 'to come back with a second amended parking order'.
Mr Thomas explained that the public can expect to be asked about that coming into force on June 14.