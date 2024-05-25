Airport bosses claim they have been facing ‘serious safety, security and operational issues‘ over cars left unattended outside the terminal.
They say customers are leaving cars unattended in the pick-up and drop-off areas and the taxi rank.
And they have warned if this keeps happening changes could be made which will likely ‘ruin drop off for everyone using it responsibly.’
An airport spokesperson said: ‘Remember, these areas are strictly for immediate pick-up and drop-off only.
‘If your passenger isn't ready, please use the main car park, which is free for 30 minutes and just a two-minute walk from the terminal.’
They warned: ‘People leaving their vehicles unattended, even for a few minutes could find themselves in trouble if our security team need to respond.
‘If this keeps happening the airport team will also need to consider mitigation which will likely ruin drop off for everyone using it responsibly.’
‘If you’re using the drop off and pick up area please also remember to be vigilant as cars and buses are still operating when you are greeting loved ones,’ the spokesperson added.
‘Thank you for helping us keep everyone safe and operations smooth.’