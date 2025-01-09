All this evening’s flights at the Isle of Man airport have been cancelled or delayed until tomorrow.
Ronaldsway bosses have taken the decision as aircraft are currently unable to land at the site due to severe ice and snow on the runway.
The airport says that its staff have been battling to de-ice the site for much of the day but to no avail.
It is understood that this evening’s planned flight from Gatwick to the Isle of Man has turned around and headed back to London due to the issue at the airport.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Airport said: ‘Due to severe ice and snow conditions on the runway, aircraft are currently unable to land.
‘Despite our team working tirelessly to de-ice the runway, conditions remain unchanged.
‘As a result, all remaining flights for tonight will be delayed until tomorrow or cancelled.
‘For updates, please contact your airline or the handling agent Menzies within the airport.
‘Thank you for your understanding.’