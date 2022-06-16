All flights cancelled as emergency services deal with incident at the airport

The police say all flights in and out of the airport today have now been cancelled.

The airport’s website refers only to delays.

As we reported earlier this morning, roads near Ronaldsway are closed while emergency services are at the scene dealing with a suspicous package.

A police spokesman said: ‘We know this will have an impact on the travel plans of many and we understand the frustrations of of the public.

‘Everything we are doing is in relation to public safety.

‘Do not travel to the airport.

‘Where able we are getting public at the airport back to their home addresses.

‘ There may be some delay for those members of the public who are airport side and for a group who were waiting on a plane