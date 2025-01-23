All of Friday’s Manxman sailings have been cancelled due to the imminent arrival of Storm Eowyn.
Thursday evening’s 7:15pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham will depart as scheduled, but the 1:45am return journey has now been cancelled due to the forecasted adverse weather.
The rest of Friday’s sailings have also now been cancelled, including the 8am journey from Douglas to Heysham and the return sailing at 1:45pm.
Friday night’s 7:15pm sailing to Heysham has also been cancelled, with the next sailing set to go ahead after that being the 1:45am journey from Heysham to Douglas in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Steam Packet has confirmed that the Manxman will layover in Heysham throughout Friday.
The Ronaldsway Met Office has recently issued a red weather warning for the storm, as adverse conditions are expected to impact the island from 2am on Friday until 8pm that evening.
Forecasters say the warning will initially come into effect as a yellow warning from 2am, but from 7am until 2pm it will be lifted to red as severe gales and storm force winds are expected to bring gusts of almost 80mph.
The warning will then downgrade after 2pm and be in force until 8pm on Friday evening.