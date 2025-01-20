A celebration of the life of Robert Kissack, who tragically died after being struck by a car last month, will take place at the Outback nightclub in Douglas this Friday, January 24.
Robert, a valued member of the Eastern Young Farmers, died in an incident on Whitebridge Road, Onchan, near the Manx Fun Barn at approximately 3:30am on December 29.
The inquest into Robert’s death was opened and adjourned earlier this month at Douglas Courthouse which was attended by members of his family.
Coroner James Brooks said the driver and two passengers got out and tried to help resuscitate Robert, along with others. He was taken to Noble’s Hospital but sadly died a short time later.
Police have confirmed that an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
The A2 was closed between Barroose Road and Bibaloe Beg Road for several hours after the incident as officers carried out detailed examinations.
Since his untimely death was announced, tributes have flooded in from all areas of the Isle of Man.
Mr Kissack’s family has invited the public to join them in celebrating his life.
The funeral service will take place at Marown Parish Church at 1:30pm, with limited seating reserved for family and close friends.
The service will also be live-streamed to the Outback to accommodate those wishing to pay their respects.
In a statement, the family said: ‘We ask that people head to the Outback to allow family and close friends priority at the church.
‘Parking is very limited at Marown, so if people can travel together, it will make things easier. Please park courteously on the main road.’
The Outback will open its doors from 11am.