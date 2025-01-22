Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Toby Higgins at the Railway, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 8.30pm.

- Alex Cowley at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.

- Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Layla La Roux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- Under 18s night in Bench Nightclub, Douglas, 6pm to 9.30pm.

- Open mic night with Alex Cowley at the Heron, Douglas, 7pm to 10pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- David Castro at the Horse and Plough, Douglas, 8pm.

- Karaoke at the Bridge, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Creek, Peel.

- DJ Degsy’s Dance Party at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Mitre, Kirk Michael, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9pm to midnight.

- Fully Grown Adults at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Chris Winchesterless Band at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- DJ Stuey in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- DJ Cuthy at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 12.30am until close.

Sunday

- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm to 8pm.

- Tripod - Acoustic Trio at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.