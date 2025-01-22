Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Toby Higgins at the Railway, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 8.30pm.
- Alex Cowley at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Layla La Roux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Under 18s night in Bench Nightclub, Douglas, 6pm to 9.30pm.
- Open mic night with Alex Cowley at the Heron, Douglas, 7pm to 10pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- David Castro at the Horse and Plough, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke at the Bridge, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Creek, Peel.
- DJ Degsy’s Dance Party at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Mitre, Kirk Michael, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9pm to midnight.
- Fully Grown Adults at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Chris Winchesterless Band at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- DJ Stuey in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- DJ Cuthy at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 12.30am until close.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm to 8pm.
- Tripod - Acoustic Trio at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.