A new culinary hotspot is set to open its doors in Douglas tomorrow, as Kyle and Fleur Porter officially launch Porter’s Kitchen at the top of Broadway.
The couple, well-known for their successful stint at The Lodge at Glen Helen, are bringing their expertise and passion for food to their latest venture, promising high-quality takeaway meals and a friendly atmosphere.
The popular eatery was forced to close in October when the lease expired, and the landowners decided to sell the property rather than renew the agreement.
Faced with the closure, Kyle and Fleur channelled their energy into establishing Porter’s Kitchen in Douglas, marking the start of an ambitious new venture.
A new beginning
After extensive renovations to the former Mandarin Express building, Porter’s Kitchen had a successful soft launch over the weekend, hosting a ‘Friends of Porter’s’ event on Friday and Saturday night to offer a sneak peek of what’s to come.
Now, with the official opening set for tomorrow (Tuesday), excitement is building.
Speaking about their new venture, Kyle Porter shared his vision: ‘This is Porter’s Kitchen on the Isle of Man, and it’s the first of, hopefully, a few locations we’ll open across the island.
‘The idea was to build on what we created at The Lodge at Glen Helen and expand. This is phase one, and we’ve put everything into making this the best start possible.’
What’s on the menu?
Known for their signature burgers, ribs, and wings during their time at the Lodge, the Porters have worked tirelessly to adapt their offerings for a takeaway format without compromising on quality.
‘We’ve spent a lot of time and effort figuring out how to package the food so it stays as good as possible when it reaches your home’, Kyle explained.
Customers can look forward to a menu inspired by the much-loved dishes served at The Lodge, with a focus on delivering the same exceptional flavours in a convenient takeaway format.
Looking ahead: Phase two
Porter’s Kitchen is just the beginning of Kyle and Fleur’s plans for their new location.
Phase two will see the opening of a coffee shop next door, offering a grab-and-go service with high-quality coffee from Deluxe Coffee Works.
‘We take coffee seriously’, said Kyle.
‘We used Deluxe Coffee Works at The Lodge, and we’re excited to bring it to Douglas.
‘The coffee shop will be open mornings to afternoons, while Porter’s Kitchen will cater to the afternoon and evening crowd.’
A personal touch
The building also features a unique personal touch, with skateboard decks on display that hold sentimental value for Kyle and Fleur.
‘These boards are from a good friend of mine, Wandile, from South Africa.
‘They’ve been with us since 2011 and have travelled to every café we’ve opened - from Vietnam to South Africa, and then to The Lodge.
‘Now they’re here in Douglas’, Kyle shared.
Excited to get going
Kyle and Fleur are eager to welcome the public to their new venture.
‘We love to serve people, and we love meeting new faces. Come and say hello, meet me and my wife Fleur, and enjoy a meal.
‘We’re so grateful for the support and can’t wait to see you all.’