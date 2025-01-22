A woman who failed to leave a property when ordered by the Fire Service has been given a 12-month conditional discharge.
Thirty-five-year-old Matilda Liso admitted being in contravention of a prohibition notice and was also ordered to pay £300 compensation to the Fire Service.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the Fire Service inspected Marlborough Court on Central Promenade in Douglas, where the defendant lives, on January 31, 2023.
A fault was found with the fire alarms and despite the efforts of an electrician, could not be corrected immediately.
A probation notice was therefore issued to residents, with copies being stuck on their doors and put under their doors, if they were not present.
However, despite this, Liso stayed a night in the property and was then said to have continued returning to cook and do washing on other days.
On the night she stayed, the Fire Service installed additional fire detectors in the property.
The fault was corrected on February 16, 2023, and residents were allowed to return to their flats.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client had no previous convictions and that the offence was now almost two years ago.
Mr Rodgers said that Liso had done her best to secure alternative accommodation when the notice was issued but had found it difficult.
The advocate said that she had not stayed on other nights but accepted she had breached the order.
Mr Rodgers asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a conditional discharge.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood: ‘The Fire Precautions Act is there to protect people.
‘You have potentially put your family and others at risk.’
Liso was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs, which she will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £50 per month.