All the island's schools and University College Isle of Man will be closed today.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture said travel difficulties, safety issues and the forecast meant it had no choice.
A number of road closures are in place and many bus services aren't operating because of the conditions.
A DESC spokesman said: 'This decision is not been taken lightly.
'While some schools may be accessible, the safety of pupils and staff travelling to and from school across the island is of paramount importance to us when we make decisions.'