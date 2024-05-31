After a qualifying week peppered with disruption, the racing action is set to finally get under way later today at TT 2024.
The aforementioned disruption has resulted in the shoe-horning in of an extra qualifying session this morning for the big bikes ahead of ‘Superbike Sunday’.
After that at midday there is a special parade lap to mark 40 years of helmet manufacturer Arai’s involvement with the event.
Among those taking part in the lap is the legendary Bruce Anstey, the softly spoken New Zealander making his return to the Mountain Course for the first time since 2017.
With your appetite suitably whetted, the first race is scheduled to get under way at 1.30pm.
The four-lap Supersport One could see Michael Dunlop draw level with his legendary Uncle Joey on 26 TT wins if he was to claim another ‘junior’ trophy.
Dunlop set the fastest lap time of qualifying week of 127.649mph (17:44.072) on his Yamaha R6 as the sun shone in yesterday’s double session.
Just three seconds back was Jamie Coward, who will coincidentally start at number two for all this week’s races, on his KTS Racing Triumph 765.
Third quickest was Davey Todd on the wonderful-sounding Ducati Panigale V2, while James Hind is one to watch on his Suzuki GSX-R750 after qualifying fourth fastest.
James Hillier has settled in well on his return to Bournemouth Kawasaki posting the fifth quickest time of the week, just ahead of Manxman Mikey Evans on the Smith Racing Triumph.
After the Supersport race, it’s the turn of the three-wheelers with the first sidecar contest of the week at 4pm.
Manxies Ryan and Callum Crowe have had a very impressive qualifying week topping the charts on their Kelproperties Honda with a new personal best lap time of 119.191mph.
The class’s recent dominant force Ben Birchall and new passenger Kevin Rousseau posted the second quickest time of the week on Wednesday, but face a race against time to get their machine to the start-line after an accident near the Mountain Box on Friday afternoon following a mechanical failure.
The pair required medical attention, but are reported to be okay if a little bruised.
A post on the team’s Facebook page last night added: ‘We'll try to fix the bike for tomorrow, fingers crossed.’
Third quickest were last year’s runners-up Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley, with the experienced Tim Reeves and Mark Wilkes next.
Alan Founds and his nephew Rhys Gibbons posted the fifth quickest time this week, despite it being the latter’s Mountain Course debut.
Also impressing on the Isle of Man bow are World Champions Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement who were seventh quickest with a lap of 112.991mph. That lap makes Clement unofficially the fastest female in the event’s history, surpassing fellow Frenchwoman Estelle Leblond previous record.
Schedule: Saturday, June 1
9am - Mountain Road closes
10am - All roads close
10.30am - Superbike/Superstock Qualifying (2 laps)
12pm - 40 Years of Arai at the TT Parade (1 lap)
1.30pm - Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 (4 laps)
4pm - 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 1 (3 laps)