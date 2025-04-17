The Mann Made Festival will take place at the Bottleneck Car Park in Douglas, aiming to breathe new life into the southern end of the town while providing a long-overdue platform for local producers to showcase their wares during the world famour races.
Spearheaded by James Bennett of MexiMann and Grill and Chill, and Andy Saunders - a member of the Licensed Victuallers Association and owner of Quids Inn - the event is being described as a ‘mutual opportunity’ to benefit both small businesses and the thousands of visitors descending on the Island during TT.
Speaking to the Isle of Man Today, James said: ‘There’s a real need for somewhere that small businesses and people producing exciting new food or drink products can access the TT crowds.
‘At the moment, a lot of events are dominated by well-established names or priced out of reach for new vendors.’
He continued: ‘The aim is to provide that platform at an attainable price point, without a huge financial risk.
‘It also helps visitors and locals get a real taste of what the island has to offer.’
With an anticipated footfall of 5,000 to 6,000 people per day, Mann Made is expected to be a bustling hive of activity.
The festival will feature at least eight major food vendors, two bars, and a wide array of stalls for both large and small Manx businesses.
Spaces will also be made available to micro businesses and local craftspeople, some of whom may appear on rotation across the event.
The festival will open daily from midday until late, but will also launch before TT officially begins — specifically to attract locals who might otherwise miss out on the TT experience.
In addition to food and drink, the festival will incorporate live music, cultural performances, and family-friendly entertainment.
Andy explained that one of the key motivations behind the festival was to help rebalance footfall in Douglas during TT: ‘The expansion of the Fan Park has been great, but it’s drawn people away from this end of town.
‘Bushy’s move from the Bottleneck to the Villa has only added to that.
‘Mann Made gives people a reason to come down this end again — start their adventure here.’
Looking beyond the TT, the team also hopes the launch event will be the first of several Mann Made Festivals throughout the year, offering an ongoing stage for Manx businesses and artists.
Sponsorship opportunities are now available, and the organisers are encouraging local businesses to get involved early to secure branding and visibility — especially given the prominent location where foot passengers disembark from the ferry.
‘Now is the time to get involved,’ said James.
‘We’re all taking some risk to make this happen, but if you’re in early, you’ll reap the full benefits.
‘This festival is all about celebrating what the Isle of Man makes - and we want as many people to be part of it as possible.’
Those interested in finding out more or potential sponsorship can contact Andy at [email protected] or James at [email protected].