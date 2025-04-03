Close to 100 people gathered on Douglas promenade early on Saturday morning to take part in a special ‘Dawn Walk’ marking 45 years of Isle of Man Samaritans listening to those in need.
The event, held on Saturday, March 21, saw walkers set off at 6am, watching the sun rise as they made their way along the seafront to Douglas City Hall. The early start did not deter supporters, who were keen to show solidarity and help raise awareness.
They were joined by the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, and Lady Lorimer, as well as representatives from several Isle of Man charities, all supporting the work of Samaritans and helping to highlight the support available for anyone who may be struggling.
‘The walk was a great success,’ said Mike Nudd, Isle of Man Branch Director.
‘We have been lucky enough to have been running our charity on the Island for 45 years and it was a great event to celebrate this. It was also great to see so many other respected local charities collaborate with us on the day.’
The event was about more than just marking a milestone.
Organisers hope it helped raise awareness of the free, confidential support Samaritans provide to anyone experiencing difficulties, emotional distress, or feeling overwhelmed.
Once the walkers arrived at Douglas City Hall, they were welcomed by the Mayor of Douglas, Mrs Natalie Byron-Teare, who congratulated participants and thanked the charity for its invaluable work.
Walkers were then able to enjoy a well-earned cup of tea or coffee, while continuing conversations and sharing their experiences from the morning.
‘Our thanks go to Sir John and Lady Lorimer, and also to Madam Mayor for supporting this important event,’ continued Mike.
If you don’t feel like there’s anyone you can talk to, Samaritans volunteers are here for you. Call free, day or night, on 116 123, or email [email protected].