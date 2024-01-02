It is estimated that there are currently 1,479 individuals with autism in the island.
These are rough figures based on UK statistics, with 299 children aged 19 and under estimated to be living with the neurodevelopmental condition.
That is according to the island’s first strategy on autism, called the Autism Spectrum Condition 2024 to 2034, which is set to go before Tynwald this month.
Autism is not a medical illness, the brain of those with the condition work in a different way meaning they experience the world and how people communicate differently.
Currently, there is no way for an adult to receive an autism diagnosis through the island’s health service.
A 2022 consultation with the autistic community found a number of shortcomings in the support available to those with the condition.
This included a lack of public awareness and absence of reasonable adjustments, lack of social support including worries about bullying and safeguarding, difficulties accessing education and a lack of support in finding or maintaining employment.
The strategy says that a core ambition is to ensure that the island is a place which empowers those with autism to participate fully in society.
Under the strategy some of the core goals include reducing health and social care inequalities for those with autism, providing professional awareness and capability across public service providers and improving access, support and transitions to education at all levels.
Actions that will be taken include ensuring the island’s autistic community is represented in the Island’s Wellbeing and Mental Health Strategy and developing compulsory training for public service staff so they can support those with autism.
The strategy acknowledges the challenges in obtaining funding, although some money has already been allocated, and finding staff with specialist knowledge and experience in supporting those with autism.