Fifty participants took part in the five kilometre (just over three mile) ‘memory walk’ at Douglas Promenade in aid of the non-profit organisation, which looks to support those suffering with dementia.
Tim Crookall MHK gave a talk to start the walk, which described his experience of his mother dying with alzheimer’s, his mother-in-law having alzheimer’s and his stepfather also having alzheimer’s before his death.
Local fundraiser and ‘dementia adviser’ for the charity, Claire Cubberley, paid tribute to the volunteers who made the event possible:
‘We’re so very grateful to Onchan Rotary Club and the Royal Bank of Scotland for assisting with the running of the event and also to CuPlas Callow who provided water for the walkers.
‘I think everyone was very motivated by Tim Crookall, who shared his personal story of dementia and sent us all on our way determined to raise as much money as possible.’
Money raised from the event will help to finance ongoing support for families living with dementia, as well as funding necessary research.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘The commitment of those taking part in the memory walk has never been more important, with one in three people born today in the UK going on to develop dementia in their lifetime.’
Steve Green, regional manager for Alzheimer’s Society on the island said: ‘We are in awe of our incredible fundraisers, who turned out despite dubious weather to support people living with dementia on the Isle of Man.
‘With 900,000 people now living with dementia across the UK, 1,300 of those on the Isle of Man, and that number set to rise, there has never been a better time for people to get out there fundraising and raising awareness of the condition.’