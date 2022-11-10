Amber warning for coastal overtopping tonight
Thursday 10th November 2022 8:04 pm
Share
Coastal overtopping on Castletown Promenade ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Met Office has warned of coastal overtopping tonight (Thursday).
The amber warning is valid from 10.30pm until 2.30am tomorrow morning.
Strong to gale force south-southwesterly winds will lead to coastal overtopping around the time of high tide overnight (12.30am Friday), with moderate overtopping of waves and a risk of significant debris around some exposed coastal roads and promenades.
Areas affected will include Shore Road Rushen, Castletown Promenade, central and northern parts of Douglas Promenade, Laxey Promenade and Ramsey Promenade.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |