Amber warning for overtopping
Thursday 24th November 2022 4:03 pm
Share
Coastal overtopping is expected at high tide ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A high tide warning, which could lead to coastal overtopping, has been issued by the government.
The warning affects all ‘usual suseptable areas’ and will start at approximately 11.38pm.
The government has warned that debris may be brought ashore.
These include ‘northern parts of Douglas promenade, Ramsey and Laxey proms, parts of the south of the island and possibly the Fenella Beach area.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |