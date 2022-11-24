Amber weather warning
Subscribe newsletter
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for coastal overtopping.
Strong to gale force southerly winds will lead to coastal overtopping around high tide later this morning (11:09am), with moderate overtopping of waves and a risk of significant debris in exposed areas.
Areas affected include: Shore Road (Rushen), Castletown, Douglas, Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
An amber weather warning means ’Be Prepared’
Risk of severe weather impacting on work, schools and travel. Some disruption & damage in places. Risk of injury.
The forecast:
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, turning heavier later this morning, then clearing to sunny intervals early afternoon before another spell of rain develops this evening. Strong southerly winds will increase to gale force later this morning, before veering southwest and easing slightly as the first band of rain clears early this afternoon. Top temperature 12°C.
Outlook
Dry with long sunny spells tomorrow but still breezy, with a strong west-southwesterly wind easing to fresh in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 12°C.
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain arriving Saturday morning, some heavier bursts possible, strong to gale force southerly winds and a top temperature up to 13°C.
Sunrise: 8:02am Today Sunset: 4:07pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |