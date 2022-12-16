The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning.
Wintry showers over some parts of the island overnight and a subsequent freezing have resulted in some unusually slippery conditions.
Where these showers have occurred extreme caution is advised at first this morning, with some untreated roads and pavements likely to be very icy and dangerous.
The situation will improve markedly later this morning, although the ice risk will remain on high ground.
AMBER warnings mean: ’Be Prepared’ - Risk of severe weather impacting on work, schools & travel. Some disruption & damage in places. Risk of injury.
The forecast:
rosty and very icy in places at first this morning, with ice on untreated roads and pavements giving some dangerous conditions. Extreme caution is advised in these areas.
Otherwise the day will be dry, with bright or sunny spells. More wind developing than of late, with fresh to strong southwest winds by the afternoon and a maximum temperature of 6 Celsius. Then scattered showers will develop later in the evening and overnight into tomorrow, wintry on hills.
Sunrise: 8:32am Today Sunset: 3:56pm Today
Outlook
Rather cold tomorrow with sunshine and scattered showers, wintry on the hills. Temperatures reaching about 7 Celsius at best.
Then soon turning wet and windy on Sunday. Staying cold until later in the afternoon, but eventually temperatures will reach double figures.