The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for coastal overtopping.
It is valid from noon to 4pm.
The areas affected:
Shore Road (Rushen, often called Gansey), central and northern parts of Douglas promenade, Castletown promenade and to a lesser extent Laxey and Ramsey promenades.
With strong to near-gale force south-southwest winds coinciding with high tide this afternoon, moderate coastal overtopping of sea water and debris is expected around the time of high tide (2,12pm).
The winds will then veer and ease slightly for the following high tide.
Definition of amber weather warning: ’Be Prepared’ - Risk of severe weather impacting on work, schools & travel. Some disruption & damage in places. Risk of injury.
The forecast:
Today will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain soon arriving, turning heavy at times before gradually clearing away this afternoon to leave isolated showers.
The south to southwest wind will become strong to near gale force this morning, with coastal overtopping expected for a couple of hours either side of high tide (~2:12pm).
Mostly dry this evening & tonight with some clear spells, before it turns cloudier later in the night. A fresh to strong west to southwest wind with minimum temperature around 6°C.
Outlook
Dry at first tomorrow but cloudy, with another spell of rain soon arriving, clearing to scattered showers during the afternoon.
The moderate to fresh south to southeast wind will turn to the south or southwest and become strong, with highs around 10°C.
Remaining unsettled on Thursday with a mixture of bright or sunny spells and occasional heavy showers, which will merge into a longer spell of rain later in the day or overnight. Windy with a strong to gale force westerly wind and top temperature of 8°C.
Sunrise: 8:38am Today
Sunset: 4:01pm Today