The Met Office's amber weather warning is valid in the Isle of Man until 3pm.
Road services might be icy and more wintry showers are likely.
The forecast:
A very icy start this morning with slippery stretches in many places, but it will be a mainly dry day with sunny spells and only isolated wintry showers. The moderate northeast winds will ease to become light with the best temperatures only 4 or 5 Celsius, although frost may linger on the ground in sheltered spots all day.
Tonight there will still be a slight risk of a wintry shower, and a widespread sharp frost will develop with a few spots inland falling to around minus 6 Celsius.
Sunrise: 8:27am Today Sunset: 3:56pm Today
Outlook
Little change through the week, staying cold or very cold with bright or sunny spells and only isolated wintry showers. Widespread overnight frosts.