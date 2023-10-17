An amber weather warning has been issued for overnight tonight and tomorrow afternoon.
The government notification system said: 'Strong to gale force east-southeast winds tonight and tomorrow will cause large waves and debris (some quite large stones) to wash and be thrown onto exposed roads and promenades a couple of hours either side of the high tides at 1:50am on Wednesday morning and 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.
'This is likely to cause damage to parked cars, potentially any weakened walls and could cause traffic disruption.
'The areas at risk are Douglas (the whole length of the promenade), Laxey promenade and Ramsey promenade.'