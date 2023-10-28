An amber weather warning is in place this evening for coastal overtopping.
Large spring tide at midnight tonight will occur in combination with strong easterly winds, resulting in fairly substantial waves breaking over exposed coastal areas for a few hours.
Douglas, Laxey and Ramsey promenades will be affected, with stones, debris and sand brought ashore. Parking is not advised in these areas, clean-up will be required afterwards. Also, the sea height is likely to be high enough for a little flooding of inner harbours and quaysides in susceptible places (e.g. the Tongue in Douglas and parts of Ramsey).
Flood defences should be deployed.