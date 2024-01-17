The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow and hail with temperatures to reach -3°C.
It is set to kick in at 3pm today and expires at 3pm tomorrow (Thursday, January 18).
Central and Southern areas of the island will be the most impacted.
There is a chance of snowfall this evening and will continue overnight before tending to clear by tomorrow morning (Thursday).
This may locally lead to 1-3cm of accumulation for low-levels and a risk of 2-5cm for higher ground especially if showers affect the same area repeatedly, the Met Office says.
The Met Office adds: 'Ice will be an additional hazard on untreated surfaces with temperatures remaining sub-zero throughout for areas above around 1000 foot.
'From 5pm ice also forming in low-level areas sheltered from the light to moderate North or North West wind especially in places that are damp/wet or become snow covered.
'Minimum air temperatures falling to -3°C in some areas.'