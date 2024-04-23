76 years ago today, an American B17 bomber crashed into the side of North Barrule.
The crash was the deadliest aviation accident in the Isle of Man, with 31 people killed at 10.25am on April 23, 1945.
The event is remembered and commemorated each year by the Manx Aviation and Military Museum and the Maughold Parish Social Club.
They erect and maintain the memorial and flag pole at the crash site, as well as gathering for a short memorial each year.
He’s been going to the site for decades to raise the flag and remember the Isle of Man’s most devastating air disaster.
You can watch the full film below, or alternatively read a detailed report of the crash on the Manx Aviation and Military Museum website here: https://www.maps.org.im/archives/remembrance/north-barrule/23rd-april-1945?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR1PvN7rkVt2fHCoTXny2IdrDRVwVGiUq_w0Le4CroPQeQ7KhK6UwLPTpGI_aem_AfMRh6bOQDsr2nFq6kDSL0ebu9CTNZeEXxaPx_MGI0nE2TVv66Phk8rVmK4B_DJS-9sXbn_lA2A6ifrH4lhdGbT8
Culture Vannin's film on the 1945 disaster at North Barrule