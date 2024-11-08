An ice rink could be coming to Noble’s Park this festive season with Douglas City Council set to back the plans.
Officers at the local authority are recommending the council enters into a license agreement with a company behind the festive scheme.
An unnamed firm has approached the council for a license agreement but it will need to negotiate a number of other hurdles before the ice rink plans can be established.
The council has been approached by a company, which not yet registered on the island, with a proposal to install the ice rink in Noble’s Park on the tennis courts.
The tennis courts would be required from November 25 until January 11 for site set up, operational use and the dismantle phase.
Thew report says: ‘If approved, the proposal would bring additional people into Noble’s Park providing a fun, environmentally friendly and safe activity for the local community to enjoy.’
But there are still other issues the company must overcome before the ice rink could become operational.
It will need to register with the Isle of Man Government, apply for planning permission for the installation of the temporary structure and apply for an entertainment licence for music.
The recommendation is that ‘the committee agrees to enter into a license agreement in principle to install a temporary ice rink on the tennis courts in Noble’s Park for Christmas 2024’.
A report has been submitted by the Head of Parks and councillors will consider the recommendation at a full council meeting on Wednesday.
There will also be ice skating at the Fun Barn in Onchan although the dates have not been confirmed.