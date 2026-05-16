Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague was among the high-profile guests attending Venezuela Fury’s wedding on the Isle of Man today (Saturday).
The pregnant influencer and TV personality is understood to have flown into Ronaldsway Airport on a private jet earlier this morning ahead of the ceremony at St John’s Church.
Molly-Mae was photographed arriving at the church carrying her three-year-old daughter Bambi while braving wet weather conditions before the wedding began.
She was flanked by a security guard holding an umbrella as she crossed the green towards the church, where crowds had gathered to watch guests arrive for the wedding of Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela and fiancé Noah Price.
Molly-Mae was also seen greeting members of the public waiting outside before heading into the church for the ceremony.
However her partner, boxer Tommy Fury and also Tyson’s half-brother, did not appear to be with her as guests arrived.
Tyson Fury’s father John Fury was also absent from the church during the arrivals, according to eyewitnesses at the scene.
The wedding has attracted major public attention, with large crowds gathering throughout the day and celebrations continuing later at the Comis Hotel.