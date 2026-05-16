These pictures were captured moments after Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela Fury married fiancé Noah Price during a high-profile ceremony on the Isle of Man today (Saturday).
The newlyweds were photographed sharing a kiss outside St John’s Church surrounded by bridesmaids, family members and the wider bridal party following the ceremony.
Large crowds gathered outside the church throughout the afternoon hoping to catch a glimpse of the Fury family as guests arrived for the wedding.
Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury was seen escorting his daughter into the church alongside wife Paris Fury, with onlookers cheering and shouting phrases from the family’s Netflix reality series At Home With The Furys.
Celebrations are continuing later at the Comis Hotel where guests are expected to attend the wedding reception.
The wedding has attracted widespread attention online in recent weeks after Venezuela shared a series of behind-the-scenes preparation videos on TikTok and social media ahead of the big day.
All pictures copyright CJS Photography
Venezuela Fury walking into St John's church with dad Tyson and mum Paris (Credit: CJS Photography) (CJS Photography)
Venezuela Fury with new husband Noah Prince (Credit: CJS Photography) (CJS Photography)
Venezuela Fury with new husband Noah Prince with the couple's wedding party (Credit: CJS Photography) (CJS Photography)
Venezuela Fury with new husband Noah Prince with the couple's wedding party (Credit: CJS Photography) (CJS Photography)
Venezuela Fury with new husband Noah Prince with the couple's wedding party (Credit: CJS Photography) (CJS Photography)
Venezuela Fury and Noah Price leaving the church at St John's after their marriage. (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Tyson Fury at the wedding of his daughter Venezuela Fury & Noah Prince in St John's. (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Venezuela Fury and Noah Price leaving their wedding at St John's in the Isle of Man. (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Venezuela Fury and Noah Price leaving their wedding in a vintage motorcar (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
The vintage car Venezuela Fury and Noah Price arrived and left the wedding in. (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Molly-Mae Hague at the wedding of Venezuela Fury and Noah Price at St John's in the Isle of Man (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Crowds at the wedding of Venezuela Fury and Noah Price at St John's. (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))