‘All the Medals Have Been Handed Out’ by Guy Martin
Hbk, Ebury, £22
He is not your regular bloke; which is perhaps why Guy Martin could race the TT and continues to push himself to (and, arguably, beyond) the limits of what is humanely possible.
In his latest book he reflects on what drives him to face misery and endurance. In search of suffering, Guy went to Colombia for a TV job, where he was kidnapped, tortured and shot at.
He's also been to the Arctic to join the Royal Marines at their winter training centre, taking on the most James Bond exercises he's ever completed, all while still seriously injured from a motorbike crash that knocked him unconscious.
As if that’s not enough, he tells tales of cycling across continents to ‘reset’ himself and the ongoing niggling dream, fast becoming reality, to break the world speed record of 300mph. Simultaneously down-to-earth and mad as a box of frogs, Grimsby’s finest.
‘The Wilder Way’ by Eva Zu Beck
Hbk, Century, £20
From YouTube adventurer and National Geographic TV host, an inspiring travel memoir of one woman’s solo adventures around the world and her pursuit of freedom.
From a high-flying job, a picture-perfect marriage, an aspirational lifestyle, she hit rock bottom. Buying a one-way ticket to Nepal and leaving her old life behind in search of her true path in life.
Over the next few years, she travelled solo to some of the world’s most far-flung places: A lone horse trek in Mongolia, Covid-19 lockdown on a desert island in Yemen and overlanding across the US in an 18-year-old truck with dog, Vilk.
Gradually she grew an engaged online community and transformed from someone living society’s idea of a best life to a person discovering the truth of her own.
A world-expanding memoir journeying through the world on Eva’s terms – and an inspiring example of what awaits when you take the wilder path.