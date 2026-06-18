An angler has been fined £350 after fishing at an island reservoir without a licence.
The Douglas man was also ordered to pay costs at Douglas courthouse earlier this month after admitting fishing at Kerrowdhoo Reservoir without a licence in March.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) is reminding anglers that a valid licence is required to fish in the Isle of Man's reservoirs and rivers.
DEFA Minister Clare Barber said: 'It is only right that everyone who benefits from our freshwater fisheries contributes through a valid licence, which supports conservation and angling facilities at reservoirs.'
Licences can be purchased online at: https://ow.ly/qwkq50Zceg5, or in person at the Welcome Centre in the Sea Terminal or DEFA headquarters in St John's.