An R plate driver has had his licence revoked and been fined £700 after a crash approaching Richmond Hill.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood endorsed his licence with seven points, which took him above the six point limit for R plate drivers.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that the defendant was driving on October 20, at 7.30pm, southbound heading towards Richmond Hill.
On the approach, he lost control of the car and hit a hedge, with the vehicle then moving back into the road and blocking the southbound carriageway.
Police arrived and it was said that it was believed that the defendant had been driving at high speed.
In December 2022, Davey was banned from driving for 12 months, for dangerous driving, after a Volkswagen Golf he was driving ended up on its roof on the Ballamodha Straight.
He was ordered to take an extended test after that ban and regained his licence in June 2025.
Appearing before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on May 19 for the latest offence, Davey, who lives at Birchleigh Close in Onchan, was represented by duty advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin
Ms Shimmin asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea, and said that he wanted to apologise for his driving.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘It seems as if you were extremely fortunate nobody else was involved.
‘You have a really poor driving record and had only regained your licence three months before this offence.
‘It is somewhat worrying, having been disqualified for dangerous driving, you have been driving in a poor manner again.’
Davey was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £50 per week.