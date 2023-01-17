Education chiefs will not make an announcement about whether schools will open until 7am tomorrow.
They were shut today because of the snowy and icy weather.
Forecasters at the Met Office say it will turn cold again this evening and overnight with icy stretches developing across many parts.
There will be further snow showers leading to some accumulation although showers may be more of sleet at sea level. Minimum air temperature around zero.
Into tomorrow, sunshine and isolated wintry showers with accumulation for higher ground and sleet to lower levels. Top temperature 5°C with a strong north-northwest wind.
Isolated wintry showers on Thursday with these tending to fade later in the day with some sunny intervals. Moderate to fresh west or northwest winds easing and temperatures up to 6°C.