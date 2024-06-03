The 39-year-old pleaded guilty. Magistrates fined him £900 and ordered him to pay all fines and costs forthwith or spend 67 days in prison. He also received an exclusion order, banning from the island for five years following his release from jail. Bergmanis, who has no family living here, appealed the exclusion order, his lawyer arguing that magistrates had erred in law and failed to take into account the defendant’s human rights.