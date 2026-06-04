A total of 14 secret gardens and locations will be showcased across the parish of Onchan over the weekend of June 13 and 14.
It’s all in support of charities Sight Matters and Housing Matters.
Entry ticket to the gardens is the Onchan Secret Garden brochure which costs £5 and is now available for sale from Kirby Garden Centre, Sight Matters (Onchan), and Onchan Library.
During the event weekend, booklets can also be purchased directly from Sight Matters Headquarters in Onchan, which is the first garden on the route.
The gardens are open from 11am to 4pm on both days.
Children can attend for free when accompanied by an adult.
Refreshments will be available at a number of locations. Government House will be hosting a barbecue.