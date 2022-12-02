The Isle of Man Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Runs take place today and tomorrow.
The run this evening will take place around the south of the island, and there will be a larger run around the island tomorrow (Saturday, December 3).
It is anticipated that there will be up to 75 tractors taking part.
The ‘South Run’ sees the tractors gathering at Port Erin breakwater at 5pm, then setting off at around 6.25pm, through Colby and Ballabeg and on to Castletown Square for 7pm.
Then it’s on through Ballasalla and up the Ballamodha to Foxdale and St John’s before heading to Douglas and the Grandstand via Crosby and Union Mills.
The second run tomorrow starts at 4pm with the tractors gathering on Marine Parade, Peel Promenade.
They set off at 5.40pm, following the coast road to Kirk Michael and should be driving through the village around 6pm. Then they go up the TT course to Ramsey, arriving in Market Square at 6.50pm and leaving at around 7.30pm to head down the coast road, through Laxey and Onchan and finish once again at the Grandstand.
This year’s runs will be raising money for Arlo’s Adventure and Live at Home.
The Department for Infrastructure said: ‘findmybus.im has been adapted to help our community show their support for the tractors as they pass.
‘Just look out for the red tractor icons, which will indicate the start and end of the procession.’
You can also visit the Isle of Man Young Farmers Facebook page for updates and route maps.