Musicians across the Isle of Man are being invited to perform under one of the UK’s most respected wind band conductors later this month, as the Isle of Man Wind Orchestra hosts its annual Wind Workshop Weekend.
The event will take place from Friday, October 24 to Sunday, October 26 at St Ninian’s Lower School, Douglas.
Open to wind, brass and percussion players of grade three standard or higher, the weekend promises a unique opportunity to develop performance skills under the baton of guest conductor Duncan Stubbs OBE.
Stubbs is the former principal director of music for the Royal Air Force and is widely recognised as one of the most experienced wind band directors in the British Isles.
His distinguished career includes leading all RAF bands, arranging music for film and television, and composing the fanfare for the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales. In 2017, he was awarded the OBE for services to military music.
His musical experience ranges from working with school, university, conservatoire, and community bands to televised performances; producing and recording commercial CDs; arranging music for film; composing for wind bands and leading major ceremonial events.
Since retiring from the RAF, Stubbs has remained active in the music community, conducting wind bands, adjudicating at festivals, and leading workshops and residential courses across the UK.
John Kinley, joint conductor of the Isle of Man Wind Orchestra alongside Paul Dunderdale, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming workshop.
‘We are delighted to welcome Duncan back to the island to work with the Isle of Man Wind Orchestra again and are looking forward to the weekend immensely,’ he commented.
‘Tuition weekends with internationally acclaimed conductors like this gives Manx musicians a chance to perform new music, learn new ideas, develop playing techniques and grow as musicians.’
Workshop sessions will run across the weekend, starting on Friday evening (7pm to 9pm), continuing through Saturday (10am to 4pm), and concluding on Sunday morning (10am to 1pm).
Participants will explore a range of wind band repertoire, including works by celebrated composers such as Philip Sparke, Peter Graham, and Malcolm Arnold.
The weekend will culminate in an informal concert at 2pm on Sunday, October 26, where participants will showcase the music rehearsed during the sessions. Entry to the concert is free and open to the public, with a retiring collection in place.
The workshop fee is £25 for the weekend. However, young musicians in full-time education can attend free of charge, making the event particularly accessible for students.
The Isle of Man Wind Orchestra is a community ensemble open to brass, wind and percussion players. Rehearsals take place every Thursday during school term time at Marown Primary School, starting at 7:30pm. New members are welcome to join.
For more information or to register for the Wind Workshop Weekend, interested musicians can contact the orchestra’s concert manager, Bev Quine, via email at [email protected] or follow the Isle of Man Wind Orchestra on Facebook.
