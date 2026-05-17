Paris Fury has given a less than glowing account of the Isle of Man’s travel options, describing ‘ugly’ boats and ‘daft’ planes.
Tyson and Paris Fury’s daughter Venezuela Fury tied the knot with fiancé Noah Price at The Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist at St John’s on Saturday before the guests all headed to the Comis Hotel for the reception.
Social media posts by guests have provided some insight into the celebrations at the Comis Hotel.
In one set of Instagram reels posted by a relative of Noah’s, Paris is videoed giving a short speech.
In it she says: ‘I have known Noah for about a year now and he is usually a well-mannered, lovely young man and I wish Venezuela and Noah a forever happy after.
‘Thank you everyone for coming miles and miles on that ugly little boat and those daft planes and I hope you all have a good night.’
A large crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the church on Saturday hours before the ceremony while standing in the rain.
Other Instagram reels featured Tyson dancing with Venezuela to ‘My Girl’ by The Temptations while Peter Andre was the guest singer who gave guests a treat with a rendition of his big 90s hit ‘Mysterious Girl’.
The wedding of Venezuela and Noah has attracted huge attention online in recent weeks after the couple shared preparations and behind-the-scenes moments on social media ahead of the big day.
Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and his family moved to the Isle of Man last year, with the wedding celebrations expected to be filmed as part of the family’s ongoing Netflix series At Home With The Furys.
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