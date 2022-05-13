Annual Round Mann Yacht Race returns

The Annual Round Mann Yacht Race will take place on June 3 and 4 this year during extended Jubilee weekend holiday.

The 65 nautical mile travel is organised by the Isle of Man Yacht Club.

It will start as usual from Port St Mary at 7am with competitors given a 30-hour time limit to complete the course.

The competition is open to any ballasted sailing vessel, while the course is well-known among the sailing community for its challenging tidal conditions and unpredictable weather.

Commodore of the Isle of Man Yacht Club Phil Hardisty said: ‘The Peggy Round Mann Race is unusual in today’s era of competitions as it is more of an offshore sprint with its 30-hour time limit.

‘Tidal and weather conditions usually ensure that there is much for teams to consider as they navigate their way around the island so it is an exciting prospect for yachtsmen and women.’

The event is taking place in the middle of this year’s TT fortnight and the yacht club hopes that will mean an increased number of both competitors and spectators.

For more information go to: www.iomyc.com.