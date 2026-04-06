The Isle of Man Charity Speed Shear will take place on May 16 at The Bridge Inn in Laxey, with organisers hoping to build on the £6,268 raised in 2025 for the Isle of Man Agricultural Benevolent Trust.
The inaugural event brought together members of the agricultural community for a day of competition and fundraising, supported by local businesses and a strong turnout from the public.
It was also held in memory of Robert Kissack, a well-known and much-loved figure within the island’s farming community, who tragically died in 2024 aged 22 following a road traffic collision in Onchan.
Mr Kissack, a member of Eastern Young Farmers, was widely remembered for his infectious personality and commitment to the group, with tributes describing him as someone who ‘lit up a room’ and embodied the spirit of Young Farmers.
Organisers said hosting a pub speed shear was something Mr Kissack had often spoken about, making last year’s event particularly meaningful.
Following its success, the Speed Shear is now set to become an annual fixture, combining light-hearted competition with fundraising for local causes.
This year’s event will once again feature a shearing competition followed by an auction, with proceeds set to support EdSpace IOM, a charity focused on mental health, an issue organisers say is especially important within the agricultural sector.
They are now calling on the community to support the event, whether by attending, spreading the word, or contributing through sponsorship, donations or auction prizes.
Organisers say the event is not only about raising funds, but also about bringing people together and supporting the wellbeing of the island’s farming community.