The island is getting a visit from another cruise ship today (Friday).
The Seabourn Venture is expected to reach the Calf of Man by around 7am after leaving Dublin.
264 eager passengers are on board the 172-meter vessel, with 120 crew members.
Passengers exploring the island look set to have a relatively dry day today with the odd risk of a shower.
The same vessel will once again be in Manx waters next month.
The cruise season is running until October 14 this year.
Following the visit from the Seaborn Cruises vessel, the next cruise expected to arrive in the island is Maud next week.
The Hurtigruten Expedition vessel will arrive in Douglas on Monday at 8am, before departing at 5pm.
She will have 528 passengers and 120 crew on board.