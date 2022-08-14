Another hot day
Subscribe newsletter
The weather forecast from Kirsty Pendlebury at the Met Office:
Today will be another hot day with plenty of sunshine, which may become hazy later in the day as some high level cloud spreads across the island. A light east to north-easterly breeze, with highs of 26 or 27°C.
Turning rather cloudy later this evening as showers arrive from the west, some of which may become frequent and heavy at times tonight, with perhaps the risk of some thunder. Mainly light and variable winds with minimum temperature around 14°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will start showery, but these will become isolated during the morning with the chance of some bright or perhaps sunny spells breaking through at times. Highest temperature around 21°C.
Rather cloudy on Tuesday with the threat of some further outbreaks of rain, mainly during the morning. Feeling cooler than of late in the moderate to fresh north to northwest wind with a top temperature of 19 or 20°C, closer to average for the time of year.
Sunrise: 5:54am Today Sunset: 8:52pm Today
For updates click here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |