The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has cancelled all its sailing on Tuesday as the island braces itself for Storm Bram.
The Met Office has already issued a red coastal overtopping warning for Tuesday afternoon, a level of alert rarely used on the Isle of Man, as severe gales and high tides are expected to cause significant disruption along southern and eastern coastlines.
As a result, all four sailings to and from Heysham have been cancelled.
Monday evening’s sailing from Douglas to Heysham is due to go ahead at 7.15pm as scheduled but the return sailing to Douglas at 1.45am is cancelled, along with the 8am service back to Heysham, the return from Heysham at 1.45pm and the 7.15pm back to Heysham.
The Met Office warning is in force from 1pm to 4pm on Tuesday, December 9, coinciding with the afternoon high tide at around 2.30pm.
Forecasters say south to south-southwesterly gales, strengthening to severe gale force, will combine with the high tide to produce major volumes of water and debris overtopping exposed areas.
The locations expected to be worst affected include Castletown promenades, Shore Road, Rushen and the Northern end of Douglas Promenade.
Ramsey and Laxey promenades are also likely to experience overtopping, though at a lower severity, in the yellow to amber range.
Alongside the red warning, a yellow warning for severe gales has been issued as Storm Bram arrives.
Winds will reach severe gale force for several hours early in the afternoon before remaining at gale force for the rest of the day.
Residents in affected coastal areas are being urged to take precautions, avoid exposed promenades during the warning period and follow any police or local authority advice.
Overnight tonight there’s a 10-hour amber weather alert for heavy rain, with forecasters warning of difficult conditions across the island from midnight tonight.
The amber warning will remain in place from midnight to 10am on Tuesday, December 9.