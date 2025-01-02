In the summer, the store asked customers to fill in a questionnaire to try and gain a deeper understanding of retail habits on the island with owner Laurence Crookall determined not to join the list of Manx businesses closing.
Sadly, he has been unable to avoid shutting the doors and has announced there is now a closing down sale.
Posting on Facebook, he said: ‘The past 12–18 months have been incredibly challenging.
‘The retail landscape on the island makes it an almost impossible challenge for an independent business to survive and we’ve had to face reality and accept that our journey has unfortunately come to an end.
‘Starting today (Thursday) we are holding a closing down sale and everything must go. If you have a digital gift voucher these can be used in store before January 25 and our website will stay online for as long as we have stock.
‘Over the past four years, we have built friendships and created memories that will last a lifetime. We have done things we’d never dreamed of and hopefully built a place you felt comfortable. For this, we are eternally grateful.’
Laurence believes it has been a rewarding venture and is emotional the journey has come to an end.
He said: ‘The Boredroom was opened as a place for people and community and to bring brands to the island we never thought possible. The love and support we have received since opening our doors on Duke Street has been nothing short of extraordinary, and it brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it.
‘This dream became a reality thanks to you, and introduced us to so many wonderful people and created friendships will last a lifetime
‘While we wish this wasn’t the end of the road for Boredroom the reality is that retail is only going to get harder on the island. If you have the opportunity, please support any local businesses that you can.’