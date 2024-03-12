The Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping around the island tonight (Tuesday).
The warning comes into effect from 11pm and is expected to last until 3am on Wednesday morning.
Forecaster Stuart Davison said: ‘Strong south-southwest winds will develop this evening and will lead to mainly minor coastal overtopping with slight debris around the time of high tide tonight (~1am Wednesday).
The areas most likely to be affected are central and northern parts of Douglas promenade as well as Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown promenade, Laxey promenade and Ramsey promenade.