A yellow weather warning is in place for coastal overtopping and inner harbour flooding over the lunchtime period.
The Met Office warning, which is valid from 11.45am to 1.45pm, said: ‘Whilst the south-southwest winds will only be moderate to fresh, the high spring tides will easily bring minor overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades around the time of high tide Tuesday afternoon (~12:45pm).
‘The areas most at risk are Shore Road Rushen, Castletown Promenade, northern to central parts of Douglas Promenade.
‘The high spring tides will also lead to inner harbour flooding in some of the island’s harbours around Tuesday afternoon’s high tide (12th at ~12:45pm).
‘In Douglas flooding is expected on the tongue in Douglas with a smaller risk of flooding on North Quay, as well as Lake Road.
‘It will also be at/close to the top of the Mezeron Corner and West Quay, Ramsey.
‘Flood defences are to be deployed for Castletown harbour.’