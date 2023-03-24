The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping,
The warning:
Fresh to strong south-westerly winds will continue to affect the island today with high tide around 1pm, leading to minor overtopping of waves with a risk of debris in exposed areas.
The areas likely to be affected: Shore Road Rushen (often called Gansey), Castletown Promenade, northern and central parts of Douglas Promenade, Laxey Promenade and Ramsey Promenade. Inner harbour flooding risk as described in warning.
There is still a small risk of minor inner harbour flooding for the Tongue in Douglas and Mezeron corner in Ramsey. Flood defences should remain deployed for Castletown harbour as a precaution.
The forecast:
Largely cloudy with a few outbreaks of rain to start, otherwise sunny intervals developing later this morning. Risk of showers developing later this afternoon or evening. Fresh to strong southwest wind and a maximum temperature of 11°C.
Showers overnight may merge into a longer spell of rain and then tomorrow bright or sunny intervals as well as the risk of a few showers at times. Fresh to strong mainly westerly wind falling light and variable in the afternoon, top temperature 11°C.
Outlook
On Sunday often cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain then becoming drier and brighter later in the day. Fresh to strong mainly northeast wind and a highest temperature of 9°C.
Sunrise: 6:12am
Sunset: 6:39pm