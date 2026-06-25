A village hall in Santon could be expanded to provide extra space for a nursery and for community events.
Santon Church meeting room lies in the grounds of St Sanctain’s Church and is home to Sunshine Nursery and provides a space for events.
But parish wardens say the building is too small and wants to add an extension to benefit the nursery and ensure wedding, funeral and christening receptions can be held there. The plans will also include installing a disabled toilet.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘The purpose of the proposal is to secure a sustainable and well-designed extension that will serve several complementary public benefits.
‘The extension is intended to significantly improve the facilities available to the existing nursery, enabling it to expand and strengthen its long-term viability in line with Isle of Man Government Policy of increasing the provision of nursery places in the island.
‘At the same time, it will provide the church and wider community with a much-needed meeting room, including internet access and presentational facilities at weekends and in the evenings.
‘The inclusion of an accessible disabled toilet will also make the site more inclusive and practical for church, nursery and community users alike.
‘The submitted concept has been prepared with careful regard to the setting of the church and the practical constraints of the site.’
The extension will provide a servery/kitchen area and a unisex toilet.
The planning statement added: ‘The proposal is justified by clear community and social need. The Sunshine Nursery has operated successfully for many years and was open during the Covid pandemic for the children of essential workers.
‘It is expected that the facility will be used by Santon Commissioners, the community, and for occasional reception and café-style use linked to church events, funerals and weddings.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.